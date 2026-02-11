UP govt budget is biggest ever at Rs 9.12 lakh crore, sees 12.9% rise over previous year

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented its biggest-ever Budget of over Rs 9.12 lakh crore for 2026–27, the last before next year’s Assembly elections, with a special focus on girls’ welfare, healthcare infrastructure and employment.

The Budget 2026–27, presented by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna in the state Assembly, is 12.9 per cent higher than the previous year’s outlay of Rs 8.08 lakh crore.

Presenting the budget, Khanna announced a Rs 43,000 crore package for new schemes. He also announced the establishment of 16 new medical colleges and three universities, and said financial assistance for daughters’ marriages would be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the budget as one focused on “safe women, empowered youth, prosperous farmers and work for every hand”. He said Uttar Pradesh was becoming technologically advanced and prosperous, adding that the 2026–27 budget had taken every section of society into account.

The budget provides Rs 100 crore for the development of Ayodhya. In addition, Rs 800 crore has been earmarked for the development authorities of Meerut, Mathura-Vrindavan and Kanpur.

An allocation of Rs 2,374 crore has been made for providing free tablets and smartphones to students.

The budget mentions the proposed establishment of an Artificial Intelligence Mission, with a provision of Rs 225 crore. The government has promised to provide employment to 10 lakh youth and allocated Rs 400 crore for distributing scooties to girl students.

“With MSMEs and skill development, Uttar Pradesh is set to grow as an employment generator. We are moving forward on the principle of public trust,” Yogi said while addressing the media after the budget presentation in the Assembly.