AAIB says Air India AI 171 crash probe not finalised, dismisses speculative reports
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau on Thursday said reports claiming that the investigation into the Air India Flight AI 171 crash has been finalised are incorrect and speculative, and clarified that the probe is still in progress.
In an official statement, the aviation accident investigation body said no final conclusions have been reached so far. It added that the inquiry is being conducted strictly in accordance with the Aircraft Investigation of Accidents and Incidents Rules 2025 and India’s obligations under ICAO Annex 13, which governs international standards for aircraft accident investigations.
The bureau said aircraft accident investigations are technical and evidence based processes aimed at determining the root causes of an accident and improving aviation safety, and not at assigning blame prematurely. It noted that the preliminary report released earlier contained only the factual information available at that stage of the investigation.
According to the AAIB, the final investigation report, which will include conclusions and safety recommendations, will be published after the probe is completed, in line with established international norms. The bureau also urged media organisations to exercise restraint and avoid premature speculation, warning that unverified reporting could create unnecessary public anxiety and undermine the integrity of an ongoing professional investigation.
The clarification comes a day after an Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, reported that there was no technical fault in the aircraft’s fuel switches and suggested an intentional act behind the shutdown of the fuel supply to both engines. The report, citing sources in western aviation agencies, claimed that the investigation was nearing completion and alleged that one of the pilots had turned off the fuel switches.
Air India Flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed near Ahmedabad airport on June 12, 2025, shortly after takeoff, killing 260 people, including 241 of the 242 people on board, when the aircraft plunged into a medical students’ hostel 32 seconds after losing thrust from both engines.