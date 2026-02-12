AAIB says Air India AI 171 crash probe not finalised, dismisses speculative reports

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau on Thursday said reports claiming that the investigation into the Air India Flight AI 171 crash has been finalised are incorrect and speculative, and clarified that the probe is still in progress.

In an official statement, the aviation accident investigation body said no final conclusions have been reached so far. It added that the inquiry is being conducted strictly in accordance with the Aircraft Investigation of Accidents and Incidents Rules 2025 and India’s obligations under ICAO Annex 13, which governs international standards for aircraft accident investigations.

The bureau said aircraft accident investigations are technical and evidence based processes aimed at determining the root causes of an accident and improving aviation safety, and not at assigning blame prematurely. It noted that the preliminary report released earlier contained only the factual information available at that stage of the investigation.