Ahead of Macron's visit, defence ministry clears Rafale and other big ticket acquisitions

NEW DELHI: Ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India next week, the defence ministry on Thursday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals worth around Rs 3.6 lakh crore, including the much awaited government-to-government deal for 114 Rafale multi-role fighter aircraft estimated at about Rs 3.25 lakh crore.

Sources in the defence and security establishment said the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is likely to meet on Friday to clear the Rafale deal, which is expected to be a key outcome ahead of the French President’s visit. However, they added the government-to-government contract is unlikely to be signed before early 2027.

The AoN granted by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, marks the first formal step in the procurement process, after which commercial negotiations and contract finalisation follow. The timeline for conclusion varies depending on the complexity of negotiations.

Under the proposal, the Indian Air Force is expected to receive 88 single-seat and 26 twin-seat Rafale fighters. Around 18 aircraft are likely to be delivered in fly-away condition, while the remaining 96 will be manufactured in India with up to 60 per cent indigenous content.

French aviation major Dassault Aviation has already partnered with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) to manufacture fuselage sections of the Rafale in India in line with localisation requirements. Macron is also expected to visit Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) during his trip.