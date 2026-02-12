Amid landslides, geological survey planned for hills near Bhakra Dam

CHANDIGARH: Amid rising incidents of landslides during the monsoon season, a comprehensive geological study of the hillocks surrounding the Bhakra Dam is likely to be undertaken by the Geological Survey of India (GSI). The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) is planning a detailed assessment to examine rock strength, slope stability, fault lines and drainage patterns in the area, according to the sources.
Sources said the BBMB is preparing to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the GSI to conduct the study. The Board has already written to the GSI, and formalities to finalise the MoU are underway. The proposed survey will evaluate slope stability, rock strength, fault lines and drainage systems. Based on the findings, the BBMB may undertake reinforcement measures to safeguard the dam and its associated infrastructure.
Sources in the BBMB clarified that the study is a preventive measure rather than a response to any immediate structural threat. The objective is to obtain expert recommendations on modern slope-stabilisation techniques, including rock bolting, retaining walls, improved drainage systems and bio-engineering solutions.
The hillocks around the dam comprise mainly sedimentary and metamorphic rocks that are prone to weathering and erosion. The Shivalik range is known for fragile slopes, loose debris and susceptibility to landslides, particularly during intense rainfall.
Sources said a scientific reassessment of slope stability has become necessary as landslides have recurred over the past few monsoons in the hills around the dam and along the approach routes from Nangal. Last year, heavy rains triggered multiple slope failures, blocking road and railway tracks connecting Nangal to the dam site.
The disruptions affected the movement of personnel and essential supplies. Debris and muck from the hillocks even entered the powerhouse complex. However, the BBMB managed to contain the situation in time, preventing major operational disruption.
One of the country’s tallest gravity dams
The dam is one of the country’s tallest gravity dams, standing about 226 metres high, with the massive Gobind Sagar reservoir. Experts noted that increased rainfall intensity has heightened vulnerability. Slope instability in such terrain can be triggered by heavy precipitation, seismic activity & human interventions.