Amid landslides, geological survey planned for hills near Bhakra Dam

CHANDIGARH: Amid rising incidents of landslides during the monsoon season, a comprehensive geological study of the hillocks surrounding the Bhakra Dam is likely to be undertaken by the Geological Survey of India (GSI). The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) is planning a detailed assessment to examine rock strength, slope stability, fault lines and drainage patterns in the area, according to the sources.

Sources said the BBMB is preparing to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the GSI to conduct the study. The Board has already written to the GSI, and formalities to finalise the MoU are underway. The proposed survey will evaluate slope stability, rock strength, fault lines and drainage systems. Based on the findings, the BBMB may undertake reinforcement measures to safeguard the dam and its associated infrastructure.

Sources in the BBMB clarified that the study is a preventive measure rather than a response to any immediate structural threat. The objective is to obtain expert recommendations on modern slope-stabilisation techniques, including rock bolting, retaining walls, improved drainage systems and bio-engineering solutions.