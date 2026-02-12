Bharat bandh: Congress backs nationwide strike, slams Centre over labour codes, US trade deal

The Congress party on Thursday extended support to trade unions observing a day-long strike against the Centre's policies. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of ignoring the voices of workers and farmers while making decisions concerning their future.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would listen to the plight of workers now or if there is a "grip" on him that is too strong.

Employees and workers associated with a joint forum of central trade unions observed a day-long strike on Thursday to show their "resistance to anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the central government."

The forum has claimed that 30 crore workers are being mobilised for a "general strike" to protest against the new labour codes, among other issues.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that trade unions, farmers and workers across the country are on the streets against the Modi government's trade deal, labour laws and the "snatching away of MGNREGA."

"We stand firmly against the anti-people TRAP DEAL, which has mortgaged the future of millions of toiling farmers, workers and labourers. Succumbing to foreign pressure, the Modi government has tampered with the lives of crores of citizens of the country," he alleged in a post on X.