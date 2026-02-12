Bharat Mata has been sold: Rahul

NEW DELHI: After being repeatedly blocked from quoting ex-Army Chief General M M Naravane’s unpublished memoir in the Lok Sabha last week, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday mounted a sharp attack on the government over the India-US trade deal framework, accusing the Modi administration of having “sold off the nation” and terming it as a “wholesale surrender”.

Participating in the debate on the Union Budget, Rahul said he does not believe that any Indian PM, including Narendra Modi, would agree to such a deal unless there is a “chokehold” on him.

“Why has he sold India? Because the US are choking him. They have a grip on his neck.”

Rahul asserted that the trade agreement had undermined farmers’ interests, destroyed the textile sector, and handed India’s energy security to the US. Calling it a surrender of the future of 1.5 billion Indians, he said it was driven by the need to protect the BJP’s financial architecture, which he said is facing scrutiny in the US. “The US will decide who we buy oil from. They will monitor.”