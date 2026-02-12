Bihar govt urges Centre to release pending Rs 3,000 crore fund under PMAY-G

PATNA: The Bihar government has appealed to the Centre to release the pending Rs 3,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) without delay, as funds meant for beneficiaries remain stuck.

Replying to a query during question hour in the Assembly, Rural Development Minister Sharvan Kumar said the Centre had released Rs 91 crore in January, and the amount was "distributed among PMAY-G beneficiaries without an SNA account". He said the state government has so far faced difficulties in creating a Single Nodal Agency (SNA) account for the distribution of funds under the scheme.

“We have urged the Centre to release Rs 3,000 crore, which we can distribute to the beneficiaries without SNA," he added.

The Single Nodal Agency system was introduced in 2021 as a major reform in the release, disbursal and monitoring of funds for centrally sponsored schemes. Under PMAY-G, funds are transferred directly to beneficiaries’ accounts from the SNA through the PFMS-Awaas Soft platform.

The Centre has set a target of over 12.19 lakh houses for Bihar under PMAY-G for the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26. Of these, 2.96 lakh houses have been completed, while 9.23 lakh are still under construction, according to the state government.