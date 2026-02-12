CBI takes over NEET aspirant's suspicious death case in Bihar, files fresh FIR

PATNA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday formally took over the case related to the death of a 17-year-old NEET aspirant in Patna following a suspected rape early last month. The premier investigating agency has also registered an FIR in connection with the case.

According to a senior official at the police headquarters, the relevant files pertaining to the case registered at Chitragupta Nagar police station in Patna would be handed over to the investigating officer of the central agency.

The CBI has lodged a fresh FIR at its police station in Patna and will examine the findings of the Patna Police Special Investigation Team (SIT), which had collected blood samples from around 30 individuals, including family members and close relatives, for DNA testing.

The NEET aspirant, a resident of Jehanabad district, was found unconscious in her hostel room, where she had been staying to prepare for the medical entrance examination, on January 6. She died at a private hospital five days later.

The government recommended a CBI probe after the family members accused the police of being hand-in-glove with the accused and suppressing the matter under pressure. Police had initially claimed that the girl died after consuming an excessive dose of sleeping pills.

The case took a turn after a forensic report found evidence of human sperm on the girl’s undergarments, which had been submitted to the police by her family. The post-mortem examination had also not ruled out sexual assault.