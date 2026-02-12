Dehradun murder: Gas agency owner killed, mother and doctor among five arrested; shooters injured in twin police encounters

DEHRADUN: In a swift operation, Dehradun Police cracked the sensational broad-daylight murder of gas agency owner Arjun Sharma within 24 hours, uncovering a chilling conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by the victim’s own mother.

Five individuals, including Sharma’s mother, a prominent city doctor, and two hired shooters, have been arrested following two separate late-night police encounters.

The investigation into Wednesday morning’s shooting near the busy Tibetan Market revealed a bitter family feud over property and finances. According to police, the two primary shooters, brothers Rajiv alias Raju and Pankaj Rana, were apprehended after being shot in the legs during retaliatory firing by police in the Ladpur and Laltappar areas, respectively.

Arjun Sharma, a resident of Indira Nagar and owner of Amardeep Gas Agency on GMS Road, was shot dead around 10:30am on Wednesday. He was rushed to Doon Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The audacious crime in a high-traffic area prompted Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh to form multiple teams to track the assailants.

The breakthrough came after the victim’s wife, Abhilasha Sharma, filed a formal complaint at Dalanwala Police Station. In her statement, she expressed strong suspicion towards her mother-in-law, Beena Sharma, citing a long-standing legal battle and financial disputes over money lending as possible motives. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The victim’s wife named Beena Sharma, Vinod Uniyal, Sangeeta Uniyal, and Dr Ajay Khanna of S.K. Memorial Hospital as suspects. She alleged that her husband’s opposition to their financial dealings led to the conspiracy,” a senior police official said.