Gujarat teachers protest circular asking them to survey stray dogs on school campuses

AHMEDABAD: Secondary school teachers in Gujarat have pushed back against a government circular directing them to conduct an immediate survey of stray dogs on school campuses, triggering a statewide controversy and political backlash. The directive, issued citing Supreme Court orders, has drawn protests from teachers who say they are being burdened with non-academic duties, while the Congress has demanded that the circular be withdrawn.

The order, issued on February 11, 2023 by the Deputy Director of Education, Secondary Department, Gandhinagar, asks teachers to collect data on stray dogs present in educational institutions, colleges and campuses under their jurisdiction and submit a district-wise consolidated report to the Gujarat Animal Welfare Board within three days. The circular states that the exercise should be accorded “top priority” as it pertains to a Supreme Court matter.

Officials maintain that the move is aimed at ensuring compliance with Supreme Court directions on public safety and stray dog management, issued in Suo Moto Writ Petition 5/2025 and related orders. The circular mandates maintaining accurate information on the number of dogs in institutions across the state, including hospitals, dharamshalas, educational institutions, bus stations and railway stations.

Teachers, however, argue that the directive reflects misplaced priorities and adds to a long list of non-teaching responsibilities assigned to them over the years. They point out that educators in Gujarat have frequently been tasked with duties such as counting toilets, mobilising crowds for government events, conducting election work and handling SIR assignments, and say surveying stray dogs is the latest addition.

The issue has taken a political turn, with Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi criticising the government for burdening teachers with non-academic work. He said thousands of schools in the state are being run by a single teacher and questioned whether such assignments leave any time for classroom teaching. He demanded that the circular be cancelled and the responsibility given to other agencies.

The controversy has also revived memories of a similar backlash in December 2025, when revenue clerks were directed to collect information on stray dogs in gram panchayat areas. That circular, issued by the Development Commissioner’s Office in Gandhinagar, detailed responsibilities at the village, taluka and district levels and required officials’ details to be displayed at government buildings. Following protests by the Gujarat State Revenue Clerks Maha Mandal, revenue clerks were exempted from the exercise within days.

With that precedent looming large, teachers are watching closely as political parties weigh in and the administration faces renewed questions over who should implement court-mandated public safety measures and at what cost to core responsibilities.