IIT Bombay, Columbia University to collaborate on AI centre for manufacturing

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday announced that a Centre for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in manufacturing will be established at IIT Bombay in partnership with Columbia University. An MoU has been signed between the two institutions to facilitate the initiative.

The Minister also announced institutional collaborations between IIM Jammu and AIT Bangkok, the launch of an AI programme at IIM Lucknow, and a ‘Teaching with AI’ programme at IIM Ranchi.

Pradhan inaugurated the two-day Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave at Bharat Mandapam, where he also opened the Bodhan AI Centre of Excellence, aimed at integrating AI across India’s education ecosystem.

“India’s AI will be inclusive by design, interoperable by architecture, and sovereign by capability,” he said. Emphasising the role of AI in education, he urged stakeholders to develop scalable, responsible, ethical, and India-centric AI models to transform education and advance the vision of Viksit Bharat.