Inter-state turtle smuggling racket busted from AC first-class train coach in MP

BHOPAL: The luxurious AC First-Class coaches of long-distance trains, considered top-tier travel options, have been exploited by an inter-state wildlife crime racket to smuggle endangered turtles from Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) recently busted the racket, which sourced rare and endangered turtles from rivers in Uttar Pradesh, concealed them on board AC First-Class coaches of long-distance trains to Madhya Pradesh, and then distributed them to customers in MP, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and other states.

The racket employed AC First-Class coach attendants to transport and stash the turtles. Acting on specific intelligence, the STSF, in a joint operation with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Bhopal Forest Division, seized 311 rare and endangered turtles from coach attendant Ajay Singh Rajput on the 19322 Patna-Indore Express at Sant Hirdaram Railway Station, Bhopal. The haul included endangered Crowned River Turtles, Indian Tent Turtles, and Indian Roofed Turtles.