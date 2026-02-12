Government data reveals regional disparity in J&K: 86 per cent reservation confined to Jammu

SRINAGAR: Data released in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday has reignited debate over regional disparity between the Jammu and Kashmir regions.

The figures show that of the 11.81 lakh reservation certificates issued across seven categories in the Union Territory, 86 percent were granted in the Jammu region, while only 14 percent were issued in Kashmir.

Replying to a cut motion moved by Peoples Conference president and MLA Sajad Gani Lone, the government informed the Assembly, currently in session in Jammu, that out of 7,49,970 Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates issued in J&K, 6,93,781 (92.5%) were granted in Jammu and 56,189 (7.4%) in Kashmir.

Similarly, of the 1,41,419 Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates issued in J&K, 1,39,664 (98.7%) were issued in Jammu and only 1,755 (1.24%) in Kashmir.

In the Reserved Backward Area (RBA) category, Jammu accounted for 50.5 percent while Kashmir accounted for 49.4 percent. Out of 1,00,848 RBA certificates issued, 50,982 were granted in Jammu and 49,866 in Kashmir.

“Of the 7,192 ALC certificates issued in J&K, 6732 (93.6%) were issued in Jammu and 460 (6.3%) in the Valley,” the data reveals.

All the 6,732 International Border (IB) certificates in J&K were granted in the Jammu division.