Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Tobacco baron's son arrested

Police on Thursday arrested Shivam Mishra, the son of a local tobacco baron in Kanpur, for his involvement in a car crash earlier this week, that left several people injured, reported PTI.

According to Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal, cited by the news agency, the 35-year-old would be produced in a court "within an hour."

The arrest has been made based on the complaint of an 18-year-old e-rickshaw driver, Mohd Taufeeq.

Taufeeq was among the people injured when a Lamborghini Revuelto, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, rammed into pedestrians and vehicles in the upscale Gwaltoli area around 3 pm on Sunday.