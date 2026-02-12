Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Tobacco baron's son arrested

Police on Thursday arrested Shivam Mishra, the son of a local tobacco baron in Kanpur, for his involvement in a car crash earlier this week, that left several people injured, reported PTI.
According to Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal, cited by the news agency, the 35-year-old would be produced in a court "within an hour."
The arrest has been made based on the complaint of an 18-year-old e-rickshaw driver, Mohd Taufeeq.
Taufeeq was among the people injured when a Lamborghini Revuelto, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, rammed into pedestrians and vehicles in the upscale Gwaltoli area around 3 pm on Sunday.
However, counsel for the accused later claimed that Taufeeq was not keen on pursuing legal action.
The case took a fresh turn on Wednesday when a man, identified as Mohan, claiming to be the designated driver of the car asserted that he, and not Shivam Mishra, was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.
The police, however, rejected the claim, maintaining that evidence collected during the investigation clearly established that Shivam Mishra was driving the car when it hit pedestrians and other vehicles on the busy stretch.
