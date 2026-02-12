Nationwide strike sees massive participation, unions claim 30 crore join protests

NEW DELHI: Thursday’s nationwide strike was “an overwhelming success,” with nearly 30 crore people from across industries taking part, according to the unions that called for the action. Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Parliament that the bandh demonstrated public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), told TNIE, “The response has been very good, far greater than expected. It was a total bandh in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha, Puducherry, West Bengal and Punjab.”

Rajan Kshirsagar, President of the All India Kisan Sabha, said, “Over one crore farmers from across the country took part. The trade pact with the US will be devastating for farmers. Those in Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, who grow apples and tree nuts such as walnuts and almonds, will suffer heavy losses. Import duties have been reduced to zero on products from US farmers, who are heavily subsidised. It will become cheaper to buy these imports than home-grown produce. Simultaneously, export duties on cotton, edible oils (soya products) and cattle feed have been fixed at 18 percent, which will cripple exporters.”