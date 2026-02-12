Navy moves to equip conventional submarines with land-attack cruise missiles

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy has initiated the process to acquire submarine-launched land attack cruise missiles (LACMs) for its conventional submarine fleet.

A Request for Information (RFI) issued by the defence ministry earlier this month seeks industry responses for missiles capable of engaging land targets at ranges from a minimum of 50 km to beyond 500 km, with high accuracy and survivability. The missile is required to be compatible with standard 533 mm torpedo tubes used by the Navy’s existing conventional submarines and weigh under 1,500 kg, including the launch capsule.

The RFI marks the initial stage of the acquisition cycle and will be followed by Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) and a formal tendering process if the proposal moves forward.

The document points out that the missile required is intended to provide “long range strike capability against land targets” and should be capable of engaging targets “with high probability of kill” while being launched from conventional submarines.

The RFI further specifies that the missile should be capable of operating in contested environments, including GPS-denied conditions, and incorporate terrain-following capability, waypoint navigation and anti-jamming features.

The Navy’s conventional submarines are currently equipped with submarine-launched anti-ship cruise missiles such as the Russian-origin Klub system and the SM39 Exocet, designed primarily for maritime strike roles. However, it does not have an operational submarine-launched land-attack cruise missile capability for engaging targets ashore, which the present requirement seeks to address.

Pakistan has tested the Babur-3 submarine-launched cruise missile, derived from its land-attack cruise missile family and claimed to have a range of around 450 km, while China operates submarine-launched cruise missiles such as the YJ-18 on its submarine fleet, largely configured for anti-ship missions.