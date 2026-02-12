Opposition protest against India-US trade pact outside Parliament; call it a ‘trap deal’

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday minutes after proceedings began following protests by Opposition members over the India–US interim trade deal and other issues.

As the House assembled, Speaker Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair, allowed Question Hour to commence amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs. Soon after, members trooped into the Well of the House, forcing the Chair to adjourn proceedings till noon.

Opposition MPs staged a protest outside Parliament at the Makar Dwar, opposing the India–US interim trade deal, which they described as a “trap deal”. Holding placards, the MPs also voiced support for the Bharat Bandh called by central trade unions against various government policies.

Workers and farmers across the country participated in the nationwide strike on Thursday, protesting labour codes, trade agreements, privatisation and other measures they termed anti-worker and anti-farmer.

Congress MP Manish Tewari moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on what he termed “serious concerns” arising from the India–US interim trade deal and the joint statement.

In his notice, Tewari demanded an immediate statement from the government, alleging that the joint statement contained commitments related to Russian oil purchases and agriculture-related concessions. He said such steps could raise questions over India’s energy security, farmers’ interests and strategic autonomy.

“I move that this House suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to take up the serious concerns emanating from the USA–India Joint Statement on the Interim Trade Agreement,” Tewari said in his motion.

(With inputs from ANI)