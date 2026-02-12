Over 2.24 lakh cases under the POCSO Act pending in courts across India

NEW DELHI: Over 2.24 lakh cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are pending in courts across the country, with trials taking anywhere from six months to more than four years to conclude, according to data presented in Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha MP S Niranjan Reddy, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that as of December 31, 2025, a total of 2,24,572 POCSO cases remain pending despite 774 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) being operational across 29 states and Union Territories. Of these, 398 courts are exclusively dedicated to POCSO cases.

According to the data, Delhi records the slowest disposal rate, with trials taking an average of 4.5 years to conclude. Tripura follows with more than four years, while Manipur takes an average of 3.7 years. Gujarat takes about 3.5 years on average to dispose of POCSO cases. Bihar and Assam take approximately 2.6 years each, while states such as Nagaland, Mizoram and West Bengal also exceed two and a half years per trial.

In contrast, Puducherry concludes trials in just six months, followed by Andhra Pradesh with an average of 257 days, while Chhattisgarh disposes of cases within about 332.5 days.

Adding to concerns, the minister’s reply revealed that Jharkhand exited the Fast Track Special Courts scheme entirely on July 7, 2025, leaving child sexual abuse cases in the state without dedicated judicial infrastructure.

The government also highlighted steps taken to support victims, including the establishment of Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centres (VWDCs) within court complexes to create child-friendly environments. A Supreme Court-constituted committee has conducted training programmes covering over 10,000 participants. The government has also approved new Central Forensic Science Laboratories to strengthen investigative capabilities.

However, the minister noted that the responsibility for recruiting judges, prosecutors and court staff lies with state governments and High Courts, in line with constitutional provisions under Articles 233 and 234.

The large backlog and prolonged trial timelines raise serious questions about the effectiveness of India’s child protection framework.