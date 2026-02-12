PM Modi hails Sitharaman's LS speech on Budget as 'comprehensive' picture for economic transformation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply in Lok Sabha to the discussion on the Union Budget, saying she gave a comprehensive picture of how this year's budget will contribute to the nation's economic transformation.

Sitharaman, in her speech, said the government has envisaged a total expenditure of Rs 53.47 lakh crore for the next financial year, up 7.7 per cent from the current fiscal ending March 31.

In a post on X, Modi said, "In her speech in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji gave a comprehensive picture of how this year's Budget will contribute to our nation's economic transformation.