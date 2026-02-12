Power corridor | Rahul Gandhi, PraLhad Joshi agree to disagree on ‘Let’s stand together’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a brief, light-hearted exchange with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi outside Parliament on Wednesday after his speech in the Lok Sabha. Joshi, responding to Gandhi’s reference to the Jeffrey Epstein files, told reporters, “You must authenticate before levelling such charges.” As he spoke, Gandhi, accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress MPs, walked up and suggested they address the media together. “Let’s stand together… let’s do it together,” Gandhi said, inviting Joshi to join him before the cameras. Joshi, however, chose not to engage and walked away, while Gandhi and others remained at the spot.

The government on Wednesday informed Parliament that no technical challenges have been reported in blending fortified rice kernels with regular rice at a 1:100 ratio during the milling stage.The fortified rice programme, implemented through the Public Distribution System, aims to address micronutrient deficiencies such as anaemia by blending fortified rice kernels with common rice. The initiative has been rolled out in phases under schemes including the National Food Security Act, Integrated Child Development Services and PM POSHAN. FRKs are produced from rice flour blended with iron, folic acid and vitamin B12, and are mixed with regular milled rice.

DMK member P Wilson on Wednesday urged the Centre to grant constitutional status to the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) and strengthen its investigative and enforcement powers, saying minority communities require stronger institutional protection. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Wilson alleged that recent years have seen a “disturbing escalation” in violence against minority communities, citing incidents of mob lynching, attacks on priests, and vandalism of churches and mosques. Referring to data, he claimed that since 2020 nearly 400 cases have been registered under anti-conversion laws.