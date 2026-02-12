Rajasthan assembly erupts over non-implementation of Right to Health Act

JAIPUR: Just a day after the Rajasthan budget unveiled a series of healthcare reforms, the Assembly witnessed a fierce confrontation over the implementation of the Right to Health (RTH) Act. Heated exchanges between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress on Thursday led to sloganeering, protests in the well of the House, and ultimately a walkout by Congress MLAs.

The uproar began during Question Hour when Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma raised concerns over the non-implementation of the Right to Health Act, initiated by the previous Congress government in the state. In response, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar alleged that the Congress had introduced the Bill just before the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, allegedly for electoral gains, without consulting all stakeholders.

The minister added, sarcastically, that as people already receive free treatment under the “Ayushman Bharat–Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana (Maa Yojana),” a separate Right to Health law was unnecessary. His remarks triggered strong protests from opposition benches.

PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara intervened, leading to a heated exchange between treasury and opposition members. Congress MLAs moved into the well of the House, raising slogans against the government. As the commotion escalated, Speaker Vasudev Devnani warned that the House would be adjourned for the day if order was not restored.