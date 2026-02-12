Rajasthan Budget gives sops to youth, farmers, takes note of Aravalli protest

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Budget 2026, presented by Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday, has introduced healthcare reforms, focusing on extending coverage to under-served populations. She made announcement for farmers, women, youth, and students. The budget outlay of Rs 21,52,100 crore marks an over 41% increase from the last year’s budget.

The healthcare scheme includes free facilities without documentation. Eligible families lacking proper documentation can now receive free treatment under the Chief Minister’s Ayushman Arogya Yojana and the Nirogi Rajasthan Yojana.

The government also proposed to organise health camps at the panchayat level to include families left out of existing schemes. Also, the Budget has made allocations for the development of 200-bed pediatric OPDs, establishment of neurology departments, and fire safety upgrades in government hospitals.