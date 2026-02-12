Rajasthan Budget gives sops to youth, farmers, takes note of Aravalli protest

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Budget 2026, presented by Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday, has introduced healthcare reforms, focusing on extending coverage to under-served populations. She made announcement for farmers, women, youth, and students. The budget outlay of Rs 21,52,100 crore marks an over 41% increase from the last year’s budget.
The healthcare scheme includes free facilities without documentation. Eligible families lacking proper documentation can now receive free treatment under the Chief Minister’s Ayushman Arogya Yojana and the Nirogi Rajasthan Yojana.
The government also proposed to organise health camps at the panchayat level to include families left out of existing schemes. Also, the Budget has made allocations for the development of 200-bed pediatric OPDs, establishment of neurology departments, and fire safety upgrades in government hospitals.
Amid ongoing protests over the definition of the Aravalli hills and large-scale felling of Khejri trees for solar parks in west Rajasthan, the Budget announced major environmental protection measures. In the Aravalli region, concrete boundary walls, water conservation structures, and seeding will be undertaken across 4,000 hectares. Also, the government has earmarked Rs 130 crore to curb illegal mining in the region.
Taking view of the environmental protests, the government decided to reserve 10% of land allocated to solar and wind power projects for plantation. The state plans to plant 10 crore trees next year along with setting up modern gardens and oxygen zones in 16 districts.
With panchayat and municipal elections slated in the next few months, the budget proposes sops to farmers and youth. The finance minister announced interest-free short-term crop loans worth Rs 25,000 crore for over 35 lakh farmers.
