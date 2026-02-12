Senior Supreme Court advocates buy memberships at 'Mohammad' Deepak's gym after business hit by row

NEW DELHI: Around a dozen senior advocates of the Supreme Court have taken up the cause of Deepak Kumar, whose 'Hulk' gym in Uttarakhand's Kotdwara, once a bustling hub with over 150 members, has been deserted by all but a few regulars after a heated row over a shop name, sources said.

Deepak Kumar, the 42-year-old gym owner, earlier told PTI that his business had collapsed since he confronted Bajrang Dal activists protesting against a garment shop named 'Baba', and identified himself as 'Mohammad Deepak'.

He said the ongoing tension made his livelihood a casualty of the dispute.

A lawyer, who did not wish to be named, said that around 12 senior advocates of the Supreme Court purchased the gym’s membership for a year after paying a fee of Rs 10,000 each.

The membership card carrying the name of the original contributor would be provided to local gym enthusiasts who were unable to pay the fees, the lawyer said.

"Earlier, over 150 people used to train at my gym. Since this dispute began, the headcount has dwindled to just 12-15,” Kumar had told PTI, adding that regulars were staying away to avoid the friction.

Now Deepak has also been offered pro bono legal representation by some other advocates, the lawyer said.

“The legal fraternity is in solidarity with Deepak,” said another advocate.

On January 26, Bajrang Dal activists protested outside the 'Baba' clothing store on Patel Marg in Kotdwar to pressure its 70-year-old owner, Vakil Ahmed, to change the name of the shop.

During the protest, clashes broke out between the Bajrang Dal members, Vakil Ahmed, and his son's friend Deepak Kumar, after which Kumar, identifying himself as Mohammad Deepak, forced the protesters to retreat.

Fresh concerns emerged following a viral video by the Hindu Raksha Dal, in which a man could be seen threatening to march to Kotdwara on February 12 to "teach Deepak a lesson".

Local authorities have maintained a strict vigil on the matter to prevent further escalation.