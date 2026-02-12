Shorter all-oral regimens for Drug-Resistant TB are cost-effective: ICMR study

NEW DELHI: A shorter, six‑month and all‑oral treatment regimens for multidrug‑resistant and rifampicin‑resistant tuberculosis (MDR/RR‑TB) are cost‑effective and deliver better health outcomes than longer regimens currently used in India, an ICMR study has said.

The economic evaluation conducted by ICMR's National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) also found that the new treatment can easily be adhered to by the patients, thus reducing the disease burden.

Published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR), the study assessed the cost-effectiveness of the shorter bedaquiline-based regimens - BPaL (bedaquiline, pretomanid and linezolid) and BPaLM (with moxifloxacin)- in comparison with the nine-to-11-month and the 18-to 20-month-long bedaquiline-containing treatment plans used under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP).

The analysis revealed that the BPaL regimen is more effective against multidrug-resistant and rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis and, at the same time, more economical.

For each additional Quality Adjusted Life Year (QALY) gained, the health system spends Rs. 379 less per patient compared to the standard regimen, indicating better health outcomes at lower costs.