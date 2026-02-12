Steps to stop caste-based discrimination in univs

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that central universities across the country are being sensitised regularly to ensure that their faculty and officials refrain from discriminatory acts as well as put in place internal mechanisms for reporting them by students and staff.

He was responding to a written query posed by MP Samirul Islam who sought to know details of the total number of incidents during the last five years that pertained to caste-based discrimination across all universities and colleges along with an annual break-up. Islam also sought details on the number of such pending cases for the last five years,

The minister said that central universities fall under the purview of the education ministry. The universities are sensitised from time to time to establish mechanisms for lodging complaints through websites or complaint registers.

“They have been directed to take prompt action against erring individuals and encouraged to constitute committees to address complaints of discrimination received from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Class students, teachers, and non-teaching staff,” he added.