Sunetra meets Shah amid buzz over NCP merger talk

MUMBAI: Amid talk of a merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. She separately met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

She came to Delhi after taking charge of the office in Mantralaya, Mumbai, accompanied by sons, Parth and Jay.

According to highly placed sources, if the merger takes place, the united NCP is likely to receive two cabinet ministries at the Centre. One post may go to Working President Praful Patel and another to Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule. In Maharashtra, the Sharad Pawar-led faction is expected to get two cabinet berths, along with one minister of state, as part of a joint arrangement.

Before moving ahead with the deal, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly flew to Delhi to meet senior BJP leaders. He discussed the possible merger and adjustments in the state cabinet under his leadership.

“Fadnavis has given the positive signal for the merger because a united NCP will bring the secular, progressive, and minority votes that the BJP has not been able to get,” said a source.