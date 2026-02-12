Threat email sent to Salman's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma; sender claims Bishnoi link

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has allegedly received a threat email, police have said, the development coming close on the heels of actor Ranveer Singh getting a threat through WhatsApp.

The sender of the email to Sharma, who is also an actor, claimed he was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, they said on Wednesday, without providing further details.

Though there was no formal complaint, the police have launched a probe in connection with the threat email to Sharma, an official said.