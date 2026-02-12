Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur police arrest tobacco baron’s son in Lamborghini crash case; court grants him bail

LUCKNOW: In a major turn of events, Kanpur police arrested 26-year-old Shivam Mishra, son of a leading tobacco baron KK Mishra, on Thursday, in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash case which left half a dozen persons injured on VIP road under Gwaltoli police station area in Kanpur on Sunday afternoon.

According to Kanpur DCP Atul Srivastava, Shivam Mishra was arrested and presented in the court and secured bail.

“We had received information that he has come to Kanpur, and our teams acted promptly and caught him,” said the senior police officer.

Tobacco trader KK Mishra made several attempts to save his son. He first tried to manage the police, but when this move was exposed, he got the alleged driver to surrender in court.

The police arrested Shivam from outside his house in Aryanagar and later produced him before the AJCM court which granted him bail after hearing both the defence and the prosecution.

The court granted bail to Mishra on a personal bond of Rs 20,000. The car will remain at the police station.

The next hearing of this case will be on February 13.

Notably, the arrest of Shivam Mishra, the prime accused, named in the FIR regarding the car crash case, came a day after the Kanpur local court rejected the surrender application of Mohan, the ‘driver’ of Shivam Mishra.