Uttarakhand plans to use escape tunnels as parallel roads in Rishikesh–Karanprayag rail project

DEHRADUN: The ambitious Rishikesh–Karanprayag rail project, a cornerstone for the Char Dham pilgrimage, is entering its final stretch, signalling a paradigm shift in the connectivity and strategic architecture of the Himalayan state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has hailed the project as a “decisive turning point” for Uttarakhand, emphasising its role in bolstering the mountain economy, tourism and national security. The state government views the project not merely as an engineering feat but as a central pillar of its development model.

“This rail project will be the axis of Uttarakhand’s overall development,” CM Dhami stated. “We want these projects to be more than just a means of transport; they must become a medium to empower the local economy. We are exploring the feasibility of developing escape tunnels as parallel roads to provide long-term benefits for both disaster management and local traffic.”

In a move considered visionary by infrastructure experts, the government is working on a plan to convert the safety escape tunnels—built alongside the main rail tracks - into functional parallel roads. Given the region’s vulnerability to landslides and natural disasters, these roads could serve as vital lifelines for emergency relief and provide alternative routes for local commuters.

Beyond logistics, the project also aims to showcase Uttarakhand’s rich heritage. Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj revealed that railway stations are being designed as cultural hubs rather than mere transit points.

“We are linking railway stations to our cultural identity and local economy,” Satpal Maharaj told TNIE. “For instance, Shivpuri station is themed on Neelkanth Mahadev, Devprayag on ‘Samudra Manthan’, and Srinagar on Maa Rajrajeshwari. This theme-based construction will offer pilgrims a spiritual experience while giving local traditions a national platform.”