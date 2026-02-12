Vaishno Devi ropeway project faces protest

SRINAGAR: The controversy surrounding Vaishno Devi ropeway project has triggered fresh protests with Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti (VDSS) threatening to launch agitation if the project was not cancelled within 10 days, even as the local BJP MLA is supporting the plan. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has distanced his government from the project saying it has been approved by the Lt Governor and not by his cabinet.

VDSS member Karan Singh Thothu said that the proposed ropeway to Vaishno Devi shrine would affect 4.25 lakh population in Katra. “It would not only affect religious sentiment and faith of devotees but snatch livelihood of about 28,000 ponywalas, palanquin owners and labourers, who earn their livelihood by assisting pilgrims on the track,” he said. “7000 shops and 800 hotels and guest houses in Katra could suffer losses.” Jammu Kalki Movement has also opposed the project.

BJP MLA Vaishno Devi Baldev Raj Sharma said the Shrine Board has approved phased implementation of a rehabilitation plan for ponywalas, palanquin owners and labourers.