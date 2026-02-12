West Bengal: Mamata denounce 'lynching' of migrant worker in Pune; police claim 'personal dispute' led to murder

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed shock and anger over what she described as the lynching of a migrant worker from Purulia district in Pune for speaking the Bengali language.

Terming the incident a “hate crime,” the CM demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators involved.

“I am shaken, enraged, and sickened beyond words by the barbaric murder of Sukhen Mahato, a 24-year-old migrant worker from Bandwan in Purulia, the sole earning member of his family, in Pune,” Mamata said in a post on X, reacting strongly to the incident.

Sukhen Mahato, a resident of Tumrasol village in the Barabazar area of Purulia, was working as a laborer in Pune.

Mamata alleged that the incident was motivated by hatred and constituted a targeted killing. She also demanded swift action against the culprits and assured administrative support to the deceased’s family.

“This is nothing short of a hate crime. A young man was hunted, tortured, and murdered for his language, identity, and roots. This is the direct consequence of a climate where xenophobia is weaponized, and innocents are turned into targets,” she said in her X post.

“I demand immediate arrests and exemplary punishment for the perpetrators. To Sukhen’s family, I say that Bengal stands with you in this hour of unimaginable grief. No effort will be spared to secure justice,” she added, sharing video footage purportedly showing the blood-drenched body of the victim.

Following Mamata’s statement, Pune rural police said the murder occurred after an argument between Sukhen Mahato and two individuals while in a drunken state.