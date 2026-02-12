West Bengal records first Nipah death as one of two infected nurses dies

KOLKATA: One of the two nurses infected by the Nipah virus in West Bengal has died after prolonged treatment at a private hospital in North 24 Parganas district. The nurse had been on life support with ventilator assistance since the second week of January. This marks the first recorded death from the deadly virus in the state.

The second nurse, a male colleague who was also infected, has since been discharged after his condition improved.

According to sources in the state health department, no new Nipah cases have been reported so far. Both patients were employees of the same private hospital.

Hospital officials stated that the deceased nurse succumbed to severe multi-organ damage caused by the virus. The two patients, aged 25 and 27, were from East Bardhaman and Nadia districts respectively. They had been receiving treatment in the hospital’s critical care unit (CCU) since 6 January.

Initially, both developed symptoms including headache, sore throat, altered consciousness, seizures and fever. They were first admitted to government healthcare facilities in East Bardhaman and East Midnapore districts before being transferred to the private hospital in Barasat, where they worked, after their condition worsened.