1,400 structures demolished in J&K, 143 luxury vehicles bought in 2 years

Jammu district recorded 237 demolitions, including 75 commercial structures carried out by Jammu Development Authority, Jammu Municipal Corporation and revenue authorities followed by 19 in Ramban district, 10 in Anantnag, seven in Kathua and four in Shopian, three each in Kulgam, Ganderbal and Udhampur while two structured were demolished in Budgam and one each in Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

Among the structures demolished was a house on three-marla of land in Jammu of a local journalist Arfaz Daing, who runs the digital news portal News Seher India.

The CM had distanced his government from demolition of journalist’s house claiming that bulldozers were not used on his direction. Deputy CM Surinder Singh Choudhary had said JDA has to explain who ordered demolition at the home of journalist Arfaz Daing.

According to the CM, encroachments are regularly removed as per the J&K Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1988.