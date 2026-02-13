16 lakh arrests since 2016 for violating Bihar's prohibition law

PATNA: As many as 16 lakh people were arrested till December 31 last year since total prohibition was imposed in Bihar in April 2016.

Similarly, around 10 lakh FIRs were registered against those found violating the prohibition law during the period, while 4.5 crore litres of illicit liquor and 1.6 lakh vehicles were seized.

Replying to a query by MLC Ravindra Prasad Singh in the state legislative council on the rise in other intoxicants after prohibition, state rural works minister Ashok Choudhary admitted there was some increase in thinner and drug use among children, but said the government was taking strict action to curb it.

“We have seized 15,800 kilograms of ganja (marijuana), 240 kilograms of opium, 350 kilograms of charas, and 40,000 litres of cough syrup during this period,” he added.

MLC Virendra Narayan Yadav raised concern over rising addiction, especially among children, across the Ghaghara river basin up to the Uttar Pradesh border, claiming many liquor shops had opened on the UP side from where liquor and other intoxicants were entering Bihar.

Replying to Virendra’s query, the minister asserted that the state government had established 22 checkposts along the border with Uttar Pradesh, 19 along the Jharkhand border, eight along the West Bengal border, and 17 along the international border with Nepal.