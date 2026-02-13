AAI to set up dedicated cybersecurity division for airport communication and navigation systems

NEW DELHI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to establish a dedicated cybersecurity division for Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance / Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) infrastructure at its airports across the country, Minister of State for Aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed the Lok Sabha. AAI has issued a Request for Proposal to IIT Madras to act as a consultant, supporting and strengthening the cybersecurity framework for Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) systems at these airports.
Responding to a written question from MP Tatkare Sunil Dattatrey on Thursday, Mohol said: “The scope of the consultancy includes the formulation of cybersecurity architecture and assessment of manpower requirements for cyber security verticals in AAI.”
The MP had sought details regarding AAI’s proposed investment of Rs 15,000 crore across airports to modernise aviation navigation and surveillance systems, including a break-up of the expenditure. He also queried the steps taken to fill vacancies in technical roles and the proposal to establish a dedicated cybersecurity division.
The Minister added that AAI has earmarked a capital outlay of approximately Rs 3,490 crore for the period 2026–2028 to modernise airports. “Of this expenditure, around Rs 1,532 crore is allocated for automation of ATM systems across airports, while the remaining funds will be used to upgrade other CNS/ATM equipment,” he said.
Mohol further stated that AAI conducts recruitment periodically to ensure adequate technical manpower for maintaining operational safety and continuity of services. “Over the last three years, recruitment has been completed for 2,341 posts in technical roles at the executive level,” he added.