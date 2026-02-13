AAIB preliminary report on plane crash near Baramati to be released very soon: Aviation Minister

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to release its preliminary findings soon into the Learjet 45 crash near Baramati airport that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said on Friday that the investigation is progressing rapidly and the initial report will be made public shortly.

The Learjet 45 aircraft, owned by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, crashed on January 28 during its second landing attempt at Baramati airport. Pawar was travelling with his personal security officer and attendant, along with cockpit crew members, pilot-in-command Sumit Kapur and first officer Shambhavi Pathak, all of whom died in the accident.

The civil aviation ministry had earlier confirmed that the aircraft’s black box had been recovered, a key development expected to aid investigators in determining the cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, on February 10, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar raised concerns over possible sabotage, alleging there were grounds for suspicion and calling for a comprehensive probe involving multiple expert agencies.

(With inputs from PTI)