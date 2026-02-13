Broad daylight killing in Dehradun sparks major police crackdown

DEHRADUN: Panic gripped the heart of Uttarakhand’s capital, Dehradun, on Friday morning after a 45-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight outside a popular fitness centre on the busy Rajpur Road.

The victim, identified as Vikram Sharma, a native of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, was exiting a gym near Silver City Mall at around 10:00 am when unidentified assailants opened fire. The brazen attack prompted authorities to seal the city’s borders and launch a massive manhunt.

According to eyewitnesses, two attackers approached Sharma on foot as he walked towards his vehicle to return to his residence on Sahastradhara Road. The pair fired multiple shots at close range before fleeing on a motorcycle, where a third accomplice was waiting.

Sharma was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Senior police officials, including Inspector General (Garhwal) Rajiv Swaroop and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun Ajay Singh, arrived at the scene alongside forensic teams and the Special Task Force (STF).

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sharma was a history-sheeter with an extensive criminal record.

“The deceased had over 50 criminal cases registered against him. Given his long criminal history, we are investigating the possibility of a gang rivalry or personal enmity,” said SSP Ajay Singh.

In a notable development, police recovered a pistol from Sharma’s possession. Officials stated that although he was armed, the swiftness of the ambush left him with no opportunity to retaliate. Sharma was reportedly involved in property dealing and mining businesses in Uttarakhand and resided in the Race Course locality.