Congress bets on constitutional convention in Deputy Speaker post election in Gujarat Assembly

AHMEDABAD: BJP’s Purnesh Modi and Congress’s Shailesh Parmar are contesting for the Deputy Speaker post in the Gujarat Assembly following the resignation of Shahera MLA Jethabhai Bharwad.

In a pivotal election on February 16, numbers favour the BJP, but the Opposition is to play the constitutional convention card.

The sudden vacancy of the Deputy Speaker post has instantly set off intense party-level brainstorming, which, in turn, fast-tracked the search for a suitable candidate, keeping the upcoming assembly session firm on focus.

With the nomination deadline closing on February 13 afternoon, the contest lines were decisively drawn between Purnesh Modi and Shailesh Parmar. The swift filing of nominations converted what could have been a routine procedural election into a politically charged direct face-off.

The election for the Deputy Speaker post is now poised to become a symbolic yet sharp political contest inside the House, where the BJP’s numerical dominance stands tall, but Congress’s entry signals a deliberate attempt to assert Opposition presence within the constitutional framework.

The strategic consultations within both camps ultimately culminated in the last-minute but decisive nomination battle.

Purnesh Modi is a leader known for his long administrative innings and deep organisational roots. Due to the background, his prospective role in steering the Assembly proceedings and assisting the Speaker is seen as crucial if he secures the post.

On the other side, Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar has entered the fray with a clear political argument rooted in parliamentary convention, asserting that the Opposition should receive representation in such constitutional posts to maintain democratic balance inside the legislature.