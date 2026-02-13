Congress slams Maharashtra govt over Bishnoi gang threats to Bollywood celebrities

The Congress on Friday slammed the Maharashtra government, alleging a serious deterioration in law and order following recent threats to Bollywood personalities allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe accused the state administration of failing to curb rising criminal activities, claiming that Mumbai and other parts of the state are witnessing growing security concerns.

Speaking to a news channel, Londhe said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, bears direct responsibility for maintaining law and order.

“The situation is worsening not only in Mumbai but even in Nagpur, the Chief Minister’s hometown,” he said.

The remarks come after actor Ranveer Singh reportedly received a threat via WhatsApp earlier this week, while unidentified assailants fired five rounds outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai’s Juhu area. A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Congress also cited previous threats targeting actor Salman Khan, including a firing incident outside his residence, as evidence of what it called repeated security lapses.

Londhe alleged that the government has failed to take decisive action against organised crime, contrasting the current situation with the Congress regime, which he claimed had effectively dismantled extortion rackets and underworld networks in Mumbai.

He further questioned how jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi continues to allegedly orchestrate threats despite being in prison.

“If he is behind bars and the government controls the prison system, how are such activities continuing?” Londhe asked, calling it a complete failure of the state administration.

The Congress leader also accused the government of diverting attention toward communal debates instead of addressing core issues such as unemployment, inflation, and women’s safety.

(With inputs from PTI)