ED arrests doctor involved in illegal surrogacy racket, child trafficking in Hyderabad

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Dr Athuluri Namratha on Thursday in connection with the ongoing probe into an illegal surrogacy racket in the name of Universal Srusthi Fertility and Research Centre.

She was produced before the court at Nampally in Hyderabad, wherein she was sent to judicial custody till February 26.

The federal agency arrested Namratha under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The agency initiated an investigation based on multiple FIRs registered by the Gopalapuram Police Station, Hyderabad, for fraud, cheating, criminal conspiracy, illegal surrogacy and child trafficking.

She orchestrated a surrogacy racket along with her employees and agents. She and others involved were arrested by the police following an investigation. However, she was on bail since November 27, 2025.

During the probe, statements of Namratha and her associates were recorded in judicial custody. Searches were conducted at various premises, which resulted in the seizure of documents revealing her involvement in the racket since 2014.

“Investigation revealed that she continued the surrogacy racket even after multiple cases were registered against her and her medical license was suspended by the authorities,” the agency said.