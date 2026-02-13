ED attaches assets worth Rs 132.85 crore in Rs 1,438 crore bank fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 132.85 crore belonging to Ushdev International Limited in Mumbai and Raigad districts in connection with an alleged bank fraud of around Rs 1,438 crore, the agency said on Friday. The attachments were made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED initiated its probe on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Mumbai under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. The FIR was based on a complaint filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) on behalf of an SBI-led consortium of banks, alleging a bank fraud of approximately Rs 1,438 crore.

Investigations revealed that the accused persons fraudulently availed of cash credit facilities, Letters of Credit (LCs) and Buyers’ Credit by submitting forged and fabricated trade documents without any genuine underlying business transactions.

“On this basis, consortium banks were induced to release funds. It was found that the LC proceeds were received by shell and controlled supplier entities, which were used merely as conduits,” the agency said.

The funds were subsequently layered through multiple intermediary entities and routed back to Ushdev group companies, creating circular transactions without commercial justification.