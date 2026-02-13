ED officer who issued summons to ex-CM Amarinder Singh transferred from Jalandhar to Chennai

CHANDIGARH: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned former Punjab chief minister and senior BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh in a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, the additional director of the agency posted at its zonal office in Jalandhar has been transferred.

Sources said that Ravi Tewari, a 2009 batch IRS officer who had joined the ED office in Jalandhar in September 2023, has been transferred to Chennai and replaced by Dinesh Pachauri. While Raninder had been summoned on Thursday, Amarinder had been asked to appear on Friday. Both did not appear as Amarinder, a member of the BJP National Executive Committee, has been admitted to a private hospital for a knee surgery.

The ED summons came months after the Punjab and Haryana High Court allowed the federal agency to inspect the records maintained by the income tax department. This was not the first time that Raninder had been summoned by the federal investigating agency in the case as he had appeared before the ED twice earlier.

"Taking cognisance of the orders, fresh summons had been sent to Amarinder to appear before the agency on Friday (February 13) and Raninder had been summoned on Thursday (February 12). The summons were issued after complying with said legal procedures," said an official on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Congress general secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel had said that if Amarinder wanted to return to the Congress, the party high command could consider it, thus sparking speculation about the former CM’s possible comeback.

Congress MLA from Jalandhar (Cantonment) Pargat Singh had also termed the ED move as an attempt by the saffron party to use central agencies to muzzle Amarinder's voice.