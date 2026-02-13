Indore water tragedy: A family mourns death of 2-year-old girl born after many prayers

Siya's father, Suraj Prajapati, told PTI on Friday, "My daughter, born after many prayers, was very playful. We used to lovingly call her 'Laddu' at home. My wife is in a bad state after her passing and is crying profusely. How can we forget the moments we spent with our child?"

Prajapati lives in a rented house in Bhagirathpura, the ground zero of contaminated water tragedy that has put India's cleanest city under scrutiny and negative attention, and runs a trouser sewing unit.

He became emotional as he recalled how his daughter would immediately run and take him in his arms whenever he returned home at night after long hours at work.

According to Prajapati, his daughter was completely healthy before the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea in Bhagirathpura due to contaminated drinking water in December-end.

He said, "After my daughter developed diarrhoea on December 27, we took her to a doctor. After treatment, my daughter's health improved. However, after a few days, her condition worsened again, and we had to admit her to the Government Chacha Nehru Hospital."

Prajapati informed that when Siya's condition did not improve, his daughter was moved from the Government Chacha Nehru Hospital to the Government Super Specialty Hospital.

He explained, "My daughter had swelling on her stomach. The doctors told me that her liver had filled with pus due to the infection spreading throughout her body."

Prajapati said that while his daughter was in critical condition at the hospital, he faced mental stress in activating his family's Ayushman health card by submitting KYC (Know Your Customer) documents, and he even complained twice to the CM Helpline.

"The day after my daughter's death, I received a call from the CM Helpline call centre, telling me that my Ayushman card had been activated, so I should withdraw my complaint," he stated.

Prajapati said despite the Ayushman card issued by the government being inactive during the early days of Siya's hospitalization, his daughter received free treatment at both state-run hospitals, although he had to purchase some medicines from outside.