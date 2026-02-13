Internet ban lifted in Manipur’s Ukhrul, as clashes erupt in Nagaland’s Medziphema

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government on Friday revoked its earlier orders suspending internet services in violence-hit Ukhrul district as well as parts of adjoining Kangpokpi and Kamjong districts. The move came even as fresh clashes were reported between members of a Naga organisation and residents of a Kuki-Zo village in the Medziphema area of Nagaland, reportedly over a land dispute.

The Litan area of Ukhrul had remained tense since Sunday following the assault of a Tangkhul Naga tribesman by a group of Kuki-Zo individuals.

In the wake of the violence, internet services were suspended for five days in Ukhrul, while parts of Kangpokpi and Kamjong districts also faced suspension as a precautionary measure.

“The state government reviewed the prevailing law and order situation in the state, along with the inconveniences faced by the public and institutions due to the suspension of internet services, and decided to revoke the order,” a Home Department notification said.

The government urged the public to use the internet responsibly to avoid any situation that might warrant another suspension.

Sources said the lifting of the ban followed an understanding reached between Naga and Kuki-Zo stakeholders aimed at restoring peace.

Following the assault last Saturday, the Litan area witnessed multiple incidents of arson and gunfire. An estimated 30 houses belonging to both communities were set ablaze.