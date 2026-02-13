Jharkhand HC asks Centre, State to consider SOP on use of Aadhaar data to trace missing children

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday asked the Central and the State governments to examine the possibility of formulating a clear Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the use of Aadhaar data in tracing missing children. The court gave the directive while hearing a habeas corpus plea over the disappearance of a minor girl from Jharkhand’s Gumla district in 2018.

The petition was moved by the girl’s mother, Chandramuni Urain, who sought judicial intervention for her daughter’s recovery. Urain had moved the high court in September last year, alleging that her daughter could have fallen victim to human trafficking.

The petitioner informed the court that although an FIR was lodged in 2019 after the child went missing, the local police allegedly failed to make meaningful progress in the investigation. Frustrated with the slow pace of action, she approached the high court seeking urgent directions to secure her daughter’s whereabouts.

While hearing the petition on Thursday, the division bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice AK Rai also sought a detailed status report from the state government and police authorities on the progress of the investigation. The state, however, informed the court that an FIR had been registered on the basis of the mother's complaint and that the probe is still on.