Modi inaugurates ‘Seva Teerth’, says new PMO and central secretariat replace 'symbols of slavery'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the newly constructed buildings housing the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the central secretariat mark an important milestone in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat , reflecting the government’s commitment to citizen-centric governance and national progress.
Inaugurating the new PMO complex, named Seva Teerth, along with two central secretariat buildings, Kartavya Bhawan 1 and Kartavya Bhawan 2, the prime minister said the towers had been built to fulfil the aspirations of the people of India. The event was attended by Union ministers, senior bureaucrats and other central government officials.
“Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2 mark an important milestone in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat. These reflect our commitment to citizen-centric governance and national progress,” Modi said.
He said historic structures such as the South Block and North Block, which currently house key ministries including defence, home and finance as well as the PMO, were built to embody the ideals of the British Empire. In contrast, Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan have been constructed to realise the aspirations of the people of the country, he said.
“The decisions made here will serve as the foundation for advancing the ambitions of 140 crore citizens, rather than reflecting the will of a monarch. With this spirit, I dedicate Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan to the people of the nation,” the prime minister said.
Modi noted that after Independence, several important decisions shaping the country’s future and key policies were formulated within buildings such as the South Block and North Block. However, he emphasised that these structures were originally built as symbols of British rule. He also recalled that India’s capital was shifted from Kolkata to buildings on Raisina Hill, which were constructed according to the wishes of British royalty.
As India moves towards becoming a developed nation, it is essential to shed every trace of the colonial mindset, Modi said, adding that the country must move forward liberated from the mentality of slavery. “It is unfortunate that even after Independence, symbols of slavery have continued to be carried here,” he said.
The prime minister said the country was witnessing the creation of a new history and that February 13 would stand as a witness to a new beginning in India’s development journey. Referring to the religious significance of Vijaya Ekadashi, he said scriptures accord great importance to the day, noting that any resolve taken on it is believed to lead to victory.
“Today, we are all entering Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan with the resolve to build a developed India. The divine blessing to be victorious in our goal is with us,” he said.
Modi reiterated that Race Course Road, where the prime minister’s residence is located, had been renamed Lok Kalyan Marg, stressing that this was not merely a change of name but an effort to transform the mindset of power into a spirit of service. “The initiative to rename is not just a change of words; behind all these efforts lies the same ideological thread, the independent identity of independent India, a mark free from the shackles of slavery,” he said.
On the occasion, the prime minister also released a commemorative postage stamp and a coin bearing an inscription of the new PMO building, Seva Teerth.
