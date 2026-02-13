Modi inaugurates ‘Seva Teerth’, says new PMO and central secretariat replace 'symbols of slavery'

As India moves towards becoming a developed nation, it is essential to shed every trace of the colonial mindset, Modi said, adding that the country must move forward liberated from the mentality of slavery. “It is unfortunate that even after Independence, symbols of slavery have continued to be carried here,” he said.

The prime minister said the country was witnessing the creation of a new history and that February 13 would stand as a witness to a new beginning in India’s development journey. Referring to the religious significance of Vijaya Ekadashi, he said scriptures accord great importance to the day, noting that any resolve taken on it is believed to lead to victory.

“Today, we are all entering Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan with the resolve to build a developed India. The divine blessing to be victorious in our goal is with us,” he said.

Modi reiterated that Race Course Road, where the prime minister’s residence is located, had been renamed Lok Kalyan Marg, stressing that this was not merely a change of name but an effort to transform the mindset of power into a spirit of service. “The initiative to rename is not just a change of words; behind all these efforts lies the same ideological thread, the independent identity of independent India, a mark free from the shackles of slavery,” he said.

On the occasion, the prime minister also released a commemorative postage stamp and a coin bearing an inscription of the new PMO building, Seva Teerth.

(With inputs from PTI)