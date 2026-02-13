Rs 3,000-cr new bridge over Brahmaputra river to boost urban mobility in Assam

GUWAHATI: The Rs 3,000 crore Kumar Bhaskar Varma bridge over the Brahmaputra river, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, will improve regional connectivity and urban mobility in Assam, officials said.

The 1.24-km bridge, connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati, has been constructed over one of India's most challenging riverine terrains, they said.

"It represents a significant engineering achievement and a key contributor to Assam's long-term transportation network," project executing agency SPS Construction India director Rohit Singla told PTI.

The bridge is expected to reduce travel time, ease congestion, and facilitate smoother movement for commuters, freight, and long-distance travellers, he said.

''Our role, as the executing agency, was to translate that vision into a durable, safe, and functional structure. We are grateful for the guidance and cooperation of the authorities throughout the project lifecycle, and we believe the bridge will serve the region's mobility needs for many years to come," Singla said on Friday.

Unlike traditional suspension bridges, this modern extradosed design offered optimal strength and durability while allowing faster construction over the Brahmaputra's wide span, he said.

The 6-lane structure is the first extradosed bridge in Northeast India. The project involved extensive planning, coordination, and execution under varying river conditions, he added.

The new bridge connects key transport corridors and supports the broader goals of regional development under Assam's infrastructure roadmap, the official said.

Construction of this bridge has been closely monitored by relevant authorities to ensure compliance with safety, quality, and environmental standards throughout the building cycle.

Singla pointed out that the company will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to highlight the long-term value this infrastructure delivers for residents, businesses, and the broader Northeast region.

A senior official of the state government pointed out that the key benefits of the bridge are "easy access to several national institutions and cultural landmarks located in North Guwahati, to develop North Guwahati as a twin city and overall development of the state capital region."