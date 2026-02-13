Supreme Court clears 65km shortcut for 18 Uttarakhand villages

DEHRADUN: In a significant boost to rural infrastructure and regional connectivity, the Supreme Court of India has lifted the long-standing stay on the construction of the Laldhang-Chillarkhal motor road. The ruling ends a seven-year legal deadlock, paving the way for development that will directly benefit over 40,000 residents across 18 remote villages in Uttarakhand.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi modified a previous January 2023 order that had halted the project due to environmental concerns. While the court permitted the metalling of the 11.5-km stretch, it emphasised strict ecological safeguards.
The project had been stalled primarily because a 4.5-km segment, stretching from Chamaria Bend to the Siggadi Sot area, serves as a vital wildlife corridor. This patch is the only functional link between the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve and the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, home to tigers, elephants, and leopards.
Acknowledging the needs of local residents, the bench remarked: “The people of remote villages are entitled to the benefit of developments happening in the country.”
To protect the habitat, the court prohibited commercial vehicles from using this route. The Uttarakhand state government has assured that heavy commercial traffic will continue to take a detour via Uttar Pradesh, ensuring the wildlife corridor remains undisturbed by industrial noise and pollution.
The breakthrough followed an intervention application filed by Garhwal MP Anil Baluni, who described the road as a “socio-economic lifeline” for the region. The legal battle in the apex court was represented by advocate and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, whose arguments highlighted the state’s commitment to environmental compliance.
Hailing the Supreme Court’s decision, Uttarakhand Tourism and Religious Affairs Minister Satpal Maharaj said, “The Laldhang-Chillarkhal road is a critical link connecting the Kotdwar region to Haridwar and the surrounding plains. Residents currently navigate circuitous routes, leading to excessive fuel consumption and travel time. The situation worsens during the monsoon, when landslides and waterlogging often cut off these 18 villages from essential services. After the Supreme Court decision, this will be a boon for the villagers.”
By reducing the travel distance between Kotdwar and Haridwar by approximately 65 kilometres for private commuters, the project is expected to stimulate trade and tourism in a region long hindered by poor accessibility. Construction is set to resume immediately under strict environmental supervision.