Supreme Court clears 65km shortcut for 18 Uttarakhand villages

DEHRADUN: In a significant boost to rural infrastructure and regional connectivity, the Supreme Court of India has lifted the long-standing stay on the construction of the Laldhang-Chillarkhal motor road. The ruling ends a seven-year legal deadlock, paving the way for development that will directly benefit over 40,000 residents across 18 remote villages in Uttarakhand.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi modified a previous January 2023 order that had halted the project due to environmental concerns. While the court permitted the metalling of the 11.5-km stretch, it emphasised strict ecological safeguards.

The project had been stalled primarily because a 4.5-km segment, stretching from Chamaria Bend to the Siggadi Sot area, serves as a vital wildlife corridor. This patch is the only functional link between the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve and the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, home to tigers, elephants, and leopards.

Acknowledging the needs of local residents, the bench remarked: “The people of remote villages are entitled to the benefit of developments happening in the country.”

To protect the habitat, the court prohibited commercial vehicles from using this route. The Uttarakhand state government has assured that heavy commercial traffic will continue to take a detour via Uttar Pradesh, ensuring the wildlife corridor remains undisturbed by industrial noise and pollution.