Those opposing Vande Mataram have no right to stay in India, says Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Launching a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asserted that those who refuse to sing Vande Mataram or oppose its rendition have no right to remain in India.

Speaking in the state assembly during the Budget Session on the Governor’s speech, the CM also addressed the controversy surrounding Swami Avimukteshwaranand during Magh Mela, emphasising that not everyone is entitled to the title of ‘Shankaracharya’ and that no individual is above the law.

Earlier, he accused the SP and Congress of practising appeasement politics, alleging that these parties obstruct both development and cultural resurgence in the state.

“Those who oppose Vande Mataram have no right to live on Indian soil. Certain political groups flourish in India but refuse to sing Vande Mataram,” Yogi said, questioning their commitment to the nation.

He added that his government was driven not by a quest for power but by a commitment to good governance, clear policy direction, and strong political will.

Referring to the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, he said that while around 12 crore devotees attended the event in previous years, nearly 21 crore pilgrims participated this year, reflecting growing public faith in improved law and order.

Responding to the controversy surrounding Swami Avimukteshwaranand, the CM stressed that constitutional propriety must be upheld by all, noting that India’s Sanatan tradition regarding the Shankaracharya institution had a sacred lineage established by Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya, founder of four peeths, Jyotish Peeth in the north, Sringeri in the south, Jagannath Puri in the east, and Dwarka in the west, each associated with one of the four Vedic scriptures.

“Not everyone can call himself a Shankaracharya, nor can anyone assume the role of a peeth’s acharya and create unrest at will. The dignity and discipline of these traditions must be maintained,” he asserted.