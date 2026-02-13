UN chief to attend AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, over 30 UN events planned

Senior United Nations leaders, including Secretary-General António Guterres, will participate in the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, marking the first global artificial intelligence gathering of its scale to be hosted in the Global South.

Organised by India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Summit aims to bring together governments, international organisations, industry, academia and civil society to advance the responsible development and deployment of artificial intelligence in support of sustainable development goals.

The UN system will convene more than 30 side events during the five-day Summit, focusing on themes such as agriculture and food security, gender equality, health systems, digital public infrastructure, disaster risk reduction and children’s safety.